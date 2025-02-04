Suspect shot after police pursuit in Kaufman County

CRANDALL — A shooting investigation involving a sheriff's deputy is underway in Kaufman County.

The Kaufman County sheriff said a deputy was making a traffic stop on Highway 175 which turned into a pursuit.

The driver stopped in Crandall, got out of the vehicle, attempted to flee on foot and shot at officers, the sheriff said. Deputies returned fire and the suspect was hit and subsequently taken to the hospital.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the suspect is in stable condition. No officers were hurt.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.