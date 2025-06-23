Watch CBS News
"Unclothed" suspect in Mesquite ambulance theft and police chase in custody, no injuries reported

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas.
S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

The man suspected of stealing an ambulance from Dallas Regional Medical Center on Monday and leading Mesquite police on a chase is now in custody, police said.

Officers were called to the Medical Center for an "unclothed" man who had been brought to the hospital, but got into an Allegiance Ambulance and left.

Police found the ambulance, but the suspect fled and led the officers on a chase.

Terrell police and Kaufman County deployed spike strips, which brought the ambulance to a stop in Kaufman County. After a short foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody.

Mesquite police said no injuries or accidents have been reported. The suspect has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story.

