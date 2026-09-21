Suspect in crash that killed Joshua teen on I-35W released on $15,000 bond

The man accused of driving drunk and killing an 18-year-old who stopped to help a motorist on Interstate 35W is out of jail after posting a $15,000 bond.

Fort Worth police arrested 27-year-old Sergio Escorza on a charge of intoxication manslaughter following the Friday morning crash that killed Habib Dwabe of Joshua.

Escorza was later released from jail on Sunday, records show. The amount of his bond has become another source of pain for people close to Dwabe, who believe $15,000 was too low.

Reached by phone, Escorza declined to comment on the case. His response when asked about Dwabe's death was profane but not against the alleged victim.

Escorza is accused of the crime and has not been convicted.

Police: Joshua teen killed while helping motorist on I-35W

Fort Worth police say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday on southbound I-35W near Seminary Drive.

Dwabe family

Dwabe and his friends had been returning from the Fort Worth Stockyards when they encountered another motorist who needed help.

"He passed away trying to simply help someone," friend Daniel Rodriguez said.

Just minutes earlier, the night had been filled with laughter.

"We were coming back from the Stockyards and we were really hungry," Rodriguez said. "We were all laughing and chatting it up."

The friends were headed to Whataburger and had started a game to see who could make everyone laugh the most during the drive.

Dwabe won.

Then everything changed.

Dwabe's life went from celebration and smiles to prayer and funeral preparations in seven months.

Video captures loved ones singing "Happy Birthday " to the 18-year-old. Now, his loved ones struggle with the weight of his death. Family spokesperson Sonya Espinoza described Dwabe's family as exceptionally close.

"I know he lived his dreams with his family," Espinoza said. "I can tell you that. They just have grand unity."

Dwabe's family is working with Dallas-based Nachawati Law Group, though no legal wrangling has started.

Dwabe had been in the headlines before. As a child, Dwabe made national news.

When he was 9 years old, he attracted national attention while growing out his hair to help cancer patients. His effort created challenges at school because the length of his hair violated the school's dress code.

Nearly a decade later, Dwabe is making headlines again — this time for a story no one who knew him wanted told.

For Rodriguez, the memories remain fixed on those final moments with his friend.

"Habib did win the laughing contest before we got out of the car," Rodriguez said. "Habib was a really funny guy. I really love him. I really miss him."

"And I just wish it could have been different."