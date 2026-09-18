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I-35W back open in Fort Worth after deadly crash closes all lanes in both directions for hours

By
Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Steven Rosenbaum

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A major crash forced police to close I-35W in Fort Worth on Friday morning, leading to miles of snarled traffic.

According to Fort Worth PD, a collision happened on the freeway near Felix Street, south of downtown, at about 2:30 a.m. Another driver got out of their vehicle to help, but was hit and killed. 

One person involved in the initial accident was taken to a hospital.

Authorities closed both directions of I-35W between Seminary Drive and I-20, but the lanes have started to reopen. As of 6:30 a.m., the northbound lanes were all back open, with one southbound lane open. TxDOT had been sending alerts about the closure to phones in the area. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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