I-35W back open in Fort Worth after deadly crash closes all lanes in both directions for hours

A major crash forced police to close I-35W in Fort Worth on Friday morning, leading to miles of snarled traffic.

According to Fort Worth PD, a collision happened on the freeway near Felix Street, south of downtown, at about 2:30 a.m. Another driver got out of their vehicle to help, but was hit and killed.

One person involved in the initial accident was taken to a hospital.

Authorities closed both directions of I-35W between Seminary Drive and I-20, but the lanes have started to reopen. As of 6:30 a.m., the northbound lanes were all back open, with one southbound lane open. TxDOT had been sending alerts about the closure to phones in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.