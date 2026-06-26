Suspect charged with murder after stabbing victim dies from injuries, Fort Worth police say

A suspect has been charged with murder after a man he allegedly stabbed died from his injuries, the Fort Worth Police Department confirmed Friday.

FWPD said that at about 1 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 1100 block of Colvin Avenue in response to a possible shooting. However, when officers arrived at the scene, a victim was found suffering from several stab wounds and wasn't shot.

Police said the victim, whose name hasn't been released, was transported to the hospital for treatment.

A short time later, officers tracked down the suspect, identified as 54-year-old Harrison Jamal Greer, after receiving a description of his vehicle. Greer was initially charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Harrison Jamal Greer, 54, is charged with murder after allegedly stabbing and killing a man. Fort Worth Police Department

Hours later, police learned the victim died from their injuries, and the charge against Greer was upgraded to murder.

FWPD said after officers spoke with witnesses, they determined that the incident began as a disturbance at the home where the stabbing happened, and Greer fled the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the victim's official cause of death and will release their identity.