Reward increased for information in fatal crash of Arlington police officer Darrin McMichael

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the fatal hit-and-run of Arlington Police Officer Darrin McMichael has increased again.

Hart HVAC has provided an additional $10,000 in reward money that will be paid out via North Texas Crime Stoppers.

That brings the total pot of reward money to $35,000:

-North Texas Crime Stoppers (includes Hart HVAC contribution): $15,000

-Oak Farms Dairy: $15,000

-Anonymous Donor: $5,000

We continue to ask anyone with information to call the Dallas County Sheriff's Office at (214) 749.5189. Tipsters can also call North Texas Crime Stoppers at 1.877.373.8477.

To be eligible for the $15,000 reward from Crime Stoppers, tipsters must call in using the Crime Stoppers number.

The additional $20,000 in reward money is available to anyone who calls either number.