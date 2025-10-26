Breast cancer patients, survivors among hundreds who participated in Susan G. Komen 3-day walk across DFW

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and this weekend was the Susan G. Komen three-day walk, a massive fundraiser for breast cancer research and support.

Sunday, nearly 600 walkers took off from the Hyatt Regency in Dallas for the final day of the event.

Each participant was required to raise at least $2,300 and commit to walking 20 miles a day over the three-day event. One raised more than $71,000.

The participants included breast cancer survivors, those who may have lost loved ones to the disease, and even some actively fighting breast cancer.

"I walk because it's just so important to find a cure. It may not save my life, but it's going to help my kids; it helps their kids. That's what it's about, and to support the survivors that beat it, and hopefully, it doesn't come back again for them," Stacy Thoma said.

Thoma is currently battling Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

"But for those of us who are metastatic, this is our lifeline, this is what we need, this is what we want," she said.

In total, walkers raised $2.1 million. All the money will go toward breast cancer research and trying to find a cure.