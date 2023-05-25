Watch CBS News
Local News

Survivors of Uvalde shooting tell their story in new documentary

By J.D. Miles

/ CBS Texas

State of Texas to hold school districts accountable for safety
State of Texas to hold school districts accountable for safety 03:36

UVALDE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A new documentary on the Uvalde massacre includes stories from child survivors that are being told for the very first time. 

The documentary called "77 Minutes: Surviving The Uvalde Mass Shooting" was released earlier this week.

Six children who were wounded, but lived through the ordeal, were assembled together for a group interview. 

Each of the Robb Elementary School students offered chilling accounts of those 77 minutes trapped in a classroom with a gunman while waiting for help. 

The documentary offers insight into where the students and teachers were when the shooting started and where the survivors were huddled while making desperate 911 calls for help. 

The producer of the documentary, which is streaming on Amazon Prime, also uncovered more body cam videos from law-enforcement officers, capturing some of them expressing their fears of entering the classroom. 

J.D. Miles
JD-Miles_cbsdfw.jpg

J.D. Miles is an award-winning reporter who has been covering North Texas for CBS 11 since 1996.

First published on May 24, 2023 / 10:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.