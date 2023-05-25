Survivors of Uvalde shooting tell their story in new documentary

UVALDE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A new documentary on the Uvalde massacre includes stories from child survivors that are being told for the very first time.

The documentary called "77 Minutes: Surviving The Uvalde Mass Shooting" was released earlier this week.

Six children who were wounded, but lived through the ordeal, were assembled together for a group interview.

Each of the Robb Elementary School students offered chilling accounts of those 77 minutes trapped in a classroom with a gunman while waiting for help.

The documentary offers insight into where the students and teachers were when the shooting started and where the survivors were huddled while making desperate 911 calls for help.

The producer of the documentary, which is streaming on Amazon Prime, also uncovered more body cam videos from law-enforcement officers, capturing some of them expressing their fears of entering the classroom.