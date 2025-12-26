Survivors and city leaders gather to remember the lives lost 10 years after a deadly tornado

10 years ago Friday, the communities of Sunnyvale, Garland and Rowlett were hit by a deadly EF-4 tornado, killing over a dozen people.

Friday night, the city of Rowlett held a remembrance of that 2015 tornado at Schrade Bluebonnet Park to honor those who were killed and to remember that night. In front of the "Spirit of Rowlett" memorial, community leaders, survivors and residents came together in prayer to remember that fateful night. The 911 calls from Dec. 26, 2015, still hit a nerve for many.

"The tornado was eating up all the houses across the street, the whole houses were disappearing. I didn't know it was that ugly or that bad, until after a few days," said John Cesspooca Torres, who survived the tornado. "Them poor souls who lost their lives that day…a day after Christmas. You gotta remember the people, and the families, and the community here."

From survivors to city leaders, several people shared their stories from the tornado, the scars continuing to bring pain.

"I think that there are times, if you feel a siren go off monthly, things like that, you kind of… it makes you emotional, and in the beginning, I would tear up," said Cheryl Smith, who is a member of the Rowlett Strong group, a group that was formed after the deadly tornado hit. "That day was awful."

13 people died after the tornado made landfall. Nine of the 13 people killed were in cars on I-30, as that tornado crossed over the interstate. Dozens of people were also injured, and hundreds of homes were damaged.

"It takes that type of remembrance to really go through the healing process, and not only that, but it helps us to remain vigilant and remain prepared going forward so that we have the right tools, the right resources, that our first responders are well equipped, that we have the right volunteers and just the preparation in our community," said City of Rowlett Mayor Jeff Winget.

During the remembrance ceremony, the mayor and city council members declared Dec. 26, 2025 as Rowlett Tornado Remembrance Day.

"We want survivors to know that the community is wrapping their arms around them, that they are feeling the love from the residents who are here tonight, from the visitors and guests who are here with us tonight," Winget said.

Many in the community hope Rowlett's resiliency isn't forgotten.

"Tragedy can happen, but it can also bring your community together, which it did for Rowlett," said Smith.