Sunshine, crisp fall temperatures for North Texas before rain returns

Sunshine follows a foggy start to Wednesday in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Mother Nature showed off Wednesday morning with a beautiful sunrise across North Texas.

Expect the sunshine to be out in full force on Wednesday with great afternoon temperatures. Temperatures were crisp to start the day, dipping into the low 40s for some.

Some of the morning low temperatures were 10 to 20 degrees colder than the same time yesterday. With drier air in place overhead, North Texans will see glorious sunshine and temperatures warming into the lower 70s by late afternoon.

Looking ahead, CBS News Texas meteorologists have issued a First Alert Weather Day on Friday for the chances of widespread rain.

This means rain is also possible during Friday night lights.

A cold front and surface low will approach North Texas Thursday into Friday, spreading rain across most of Dallas-Fort Worth into the early morning hours of Saturday.

After the front moves through, there will be a nice weekend in store so make plans to get outside and enjoy.

