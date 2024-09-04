Sunshine and warmer temps return for gorgeous weekend in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Another grey and, at times, soggy day for some across North Texas.

Showers will continue to taper off as we head through the evening hours.

It will be a drier start for the kids at the bus stop tomorrow morning.

Partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s heading off to school.

Then mostly sunny, warm, and muggy with temperatures in the upper 80s heading home.

A few showers and storms are possible Thursday, but they will be focused to the southeast near a stalled-out frontal boundary.

Get ready for a PHENOMENAL weekend!

A cold front moves through Friday evening with an isolated shower possible but the real treat arrives this weekend.

Dry air will drop humidity for Saturday and Sunday, making it feel great outside with afternoon highs in the mid/upper 80s.

Sunday morning you may even need to break out an extra layer of the sweatshirt, we are expecting temperatures in the lower 60s!

Sunshine and dry conditions continue into the middle of the week.

Have a great evening!