Sunny skies for your New Year weekend

NORTH TEXAS - We're tracking a cold start to the new year!

As we move through your Saturday, high temperatures will climb into the low 60s. We'll see sunny skies today.

Tonight, expect mostly clear skies and another cold night. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s.

On New Year's Eve, we'll see partly sunny skies, but the day will be dry. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

A cold front will slide in Sunday into Monday, giving way to cold weather as we start the new year!

In fact, on New Year's Eve night, as we're ringing in 2024, bundle up! Temperatures will be in the low 40s at the stroke of midnight. However, it will feel like the 30s! We'll see mostly clear skies. Happy New Year!

As we move through New Year's Day on Monday, early morning temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Highs will only reach the upper 40s by afternoon. We'll see mostly sunny skies.

Grab your rain gear by Tuesday. A disturbance will bring scattered showers to North Texas, starting Tuesday afternoon and evening. We're not expecting severe weather at this time, but a rumble of thunder is not out of the question for areas south of I-20. The rain chance on Tuesday is at 50% for now. High temperatures will be in the low 50s.

A few light showers may linger into early Wednesday morning. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s.