Strong winds, passing showers in store for North Texas ahead of severe weather threat

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS — The threat of severe weather arrives in North Texas late Wednesday overnight into Thursday morning. The primary threats are damaging winds and large hail.

We officially got a trace of rain Tuesday at DFW Airport, the first rain recorded in October. This ends a 33-day dry streak, the 8th longest on record, that crossed almost all of our traditionally second wettest month of the year.

Wednesday is another warm, humid, windy day with passing showers. Behind the cold front, we return to fall temperatures.

There is a significant shift in the weather pattern starting Wednesday night. A major cold front arrives overnight heading into Thursday morning.  

The main threat from this line of storms will be damaging winds, especially along bowing segments along the line. There is a chance of large hail and a non-zero tornado chance as well with these overnight storms.

The squall line that brings the severe threat should be east of us by the morning commute on Thursday. Halloween night is looking good.

We jump right back to unsettled weather this weekend. First Alerts are issued for both days. There could be a minor severe weather threat with these storms.

For the first time in over 30 days, heavy rain is expected in North Texas.

Currently, we have a 40% chance of rain on Election Day. The First Alert Weather team will continue to monitor the incoming weather, giving you a better sense of timing and severity as we draw closer to the day.  

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

