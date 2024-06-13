"Strangest home in Dallas" is back on the market

"Strangest home in Dallas" is back on the market

"Strangest home in Dallas" is back on the market

DALLAS — What's been called the "strangest home in Dallas" is now back on the market. Listed at $2.4 million, it has no kitchen or bedrooms and just one tiny bathroom.

From the outside, James Grover's home blends into the North Dallas neighborhood near Coit and 635, but he said everything is just for show.

"The windows are fake," he said. "The front steel door is completely fake."

When Grover bought the house three years ago, it looked completely different.

"When we first bought the house, it was completely gutted," he said. "It wasn't even operational."

He says the 5,700-square-foot home was originally built in the 1990s to disguise an AT&T data processing center.

His company, Mountain Top Contractors, decided to transform it.

"We are a second chance faith-based construction company and when we saw this opportunity come up, we knew it was too good to pass up," he said.

They created a data center and bitcoin mining facility with state-of-the-art technology.

He said they've been able to grow their business and now, a new opportunity has presented itself so they're putting the house back on the market.

"The perfect buyer for this would obviously be someone in the technology field," Grover said.

All the technology will be included in the sale price. He said it will be operational from day one, which is why there's already been quite a bit of interest.