Fort Worth's Sundance Square searching for "Ms. Grinch" who stole ornament off Christmas tree

Sundance Square is calling on locals to help identify someone who stole an ornament from its Christmas tree in Downtown Fort Worth.

The ornament was stolen on Nov. 23 at 12:46 a.m. Sundance Square said the brand new ornament was made by local artist Arely Morales.

A woman is seen stealing a handmade ornament off of the Sundance Square Christmas tree in Downtown Fort Worth. Sundance Square Art on Instagram

The thief is seen on surveillance video getting out of a four-door gray Audi, running up to the tree, grabbing the extra-large ornament then getting back in the car and driving away.

"And Ms. Grinch, if you suddenly find yourself filled with Christmas spirit, we would welcome the safe return of this ornament so we can display it with the others on the tree," the organization said on social media. "And who knows, perhaps your heart will grow three sizes when you bring it back."

If you have any information about the suspect, email security@sundancesquare.com.

The 86-foot-tall tree arrived in Fort Worth on Nov. 13 as the tallest live Christmas tree in Texas. The 79th Christmas Tree Lighting in Sundance Square is on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.