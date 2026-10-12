Beloved North Texas school service dog missing, community asked to help find Ruffles

A Stephenville middle school is asking for the community's help to find its missing service dog, Ruffles.

According to the district, the Henderson Junior High service dog went missing on Sunday, between 8:30 and 9 a.m.

"While Ruffles provides comfort and support to many in her role as a facility dog, it is important to remember that off-duty—when her vest comes off—she is just like any other dog. She may be scared, disoriented, or simply wandering," the Stephenville Independent School District said in a statement.

Ruffles is a 6-year-old poodle with a blond, curly coat. She was last seen near the Diamond C Ranch Estates, off Highway 281. The owner said she is chipped.

"We remain hopeful for her safe return home and urge neighbors, business owners, and community members to keep a close eye out for her," Stephenville ISD said.

If you see Ruffles, please do not attempt to chase her. Anyone with information is asked to call 254-592-9165.