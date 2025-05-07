Steelers reportedly trading WR George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys

With the NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, the focus is now on the build to training camp and which players will be part of the Steelers when they report to Latrobe later this summer.

One player who will now reportedly not be in Latrobe is wide receiver George Pickens.

According to ESPN Senior Insider Adam Schefter, the Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys are working to finalize a deal that will send Pickens to Dallas in exchange for draft picks.

ESPN sources: Dallas and Pittsburgh are working to finalize a trade that will send wide receiver George Pickens to the Cowboys in exchange for draft pick compensation. The trade is expected to be finalized today. pic.twitter.com/EJvTb9KHG4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 7, 2025

The Steelers drafted Pickens 52nd overall in the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Georgia.

In three seasons with the Steelers, Pickens played a total of 48 games and recorded 174 receptions for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.

This past season, Pickens started 12 games, had 103 targets, 59 receptions, and three touchdowns.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest details.