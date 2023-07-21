State leaders taking allegations of trooper's mistreatment of migrants seriously

TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - State Representative Victoria Neave Criado (D-Mesquite) and other lawmakers told CBS News Texas they have been discussing holding committee hearings at the Texas Capitol after a state trooper's concerns went public that migrants are being mistreated by Texas officers along the southern border.

Criado, who also chairs the Mexican American Legislative Caucus said, "Having legislative hearings on these issues, to investigate specifically what other policies and procedures are being put in place that are potentially violating federal law or international laws. I chair the County Affairs Committee. We want to evaluate what potential agencies or how counties would be impacted by things like this and on the border. We're having ongoing discussions. We want to do our due diligence."

On Wednesday, the state Senate Hispanic Caucus sent a letter to Senator Brian Birdwell (R-Granbury) Chair of the Senate Border Security Committee, requesting an immediate investigation into Operation Lone Star and public hearings.

The trooper's email to DPS commanders obtained by CBS News said they were given orders to push people back into the Rio Grande and not give them water.

One part of his email said, "I truly believe in the mission of Operation Lone Star. I believe we have stepped over a line into the inhumane. We need to operate it correctly in the eyes of God."

Governor Greg Abbott, his border czar, and the heads of Texas DPS and the Texas Military Department issued a joint statement Tuesday that read in part:

"No orders or directions have been given under Operation Lone Star that would compromise the lives of those attempting to cross the border illegally."

Since the trooper's emails became public, Texas DPS Spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez has tweeted videos like this one of state troopers rescuing people who've crossed into Texas illegally, giving them water, and providing care to those in need.

Reports say migrants have been injured by the razor wire along the border, including a 19-year-old woman experiencing a miscarriage.

The U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday that it's investigating whether the state's use of razor wire is legal.

On Thursday, Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) told reporters at a GOP press conference, "Some of the tactics that are being used at the border are desperation tactics because frankly, the Biden administration is not doing its job. I'm glad Governor Abbott's willing to take the measures that he thinks is necessary."

During an interview Tuesday, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick told CBS News Texas, "We're just trying to protect our state, protect our country the best of our ability when the federal government is not doing the job. But of course, we want to do everything we do in the most humane way that we possibly can."

"We commend the DPS Trooper who was willing to step forward as a whistleblower to shine a light on what's just flat-out wrong," Neave Criado said.