State Fair of Texas' oldest Black-owned concessionaire celebrates 50 years in business

You've probably smelled the aroma of savory barbecue and turkey legs walking by Smokey John's at the State Fair of Texas. The oldest Black-owned concessionaire is celebrating half a century in business.

The year was 1976, and "Smokey" John Reaves founded one of the most iconic barbecue restaurants in North Texas.

"I was about five years old, and I'm looking at this building with a support beam in the middle, and I couldn't believe that that was going to be our restaurant," Juan Reaves said.

Juan Reaves remembers working with his dad at the original restaurant on the corner of Lemmon and Mockingbird in Dallas.

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"My dad was larger than life. Dad had never met a stranger and was everyone's best friend," Juan Reaves said.

Now, 50 years after its founding, Smokey John's son, Brent, continues building relationships with customers.

"It feels really good to impact on people's through food because it's so funny, the food creates emotions," Brent Reaves said.

The brothers get to bring people together as the oldest Black-owned concessionaire at the State Fair of Texas.

"The State Fair is an opportunity to do what we love and bring good food to people across the metroplex," Juan Reaves said.

The brothers hope to bring the warmth of family traditions to their customers. Their grandma's banana pudding recipe has been in the family for more than 100 years.

"We're as much in the people in business as we are in the food service industry, and I think we realized on that food is a way of connecting. We all have to eat. We all enjoy eating," Juan Reaves said.

The brothers carry on their father's legacy while making their own mark by creating new recipes, such as the Twinkle Twinkle Brisket Star.

"It's remarkable for us to be able to keep his legacy going, keep his name going and push it forward, and maybe so the third generation if possible," Brent Reaves said.

Juan and Brent plan to continue serving customers food made from the heart and hope the business grows for another 50 years.