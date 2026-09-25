From lost children to lost keys: How the State Fair of Texas Safety team protects visitors

The last thing fairgoers want to experience on opening day is losing a child, not knowing where to go in Fair Park or dealing with an unruly person. That's where the State Fair of Texas' safety team comes in.

Currently, 115 former law enforcement officers from a dozen agencies make up the team, which is separate from the security team that enforces rules during fair season. They wear neon green shirts to be easily spotted.

"They can see us. That was one of the reasons of going to the light green shirts, because you can spot us easy. We want them to think of us as their personal guide," said Kim Walker, who's in her sixth year as a member of the safety team.

Walker strolls Fair Park and helps the attendees with everything from lost phones to lost children.

"The scariest thing is losing your kid, you know? And it's scary for me when you lose your kid. It's not even my kid, but I have the adrenaline," she said.

Another team member, Gary Burch, usually monitors crowds from stands throughout the fairgrounds.

"We look out and see if there was any safety concerns or if there's any incidents that need to be addressed, and we can be observed from a distance, since we're in these bright shirts," he said.

Burch and Walker are both retired Dallas police officers. They feel their experience with DPD helps them protect fairgoers.

"You learn how to deal with people, how to talk to people, and how to de-escalate certain situations," said Walker.

Burch shares that view.

"We have a lot of experience talking to people and dealing with different situations. We can help resolve situations," he said.

The safety team aims to ensure that the more than two million people expected to attend the fair have a smooth, fun experience.

"We consider ourselves state fair ambassadors, like on 'The Wizard of Oz,' when the great Oz came down and he was making sure that the munchkins were doing great," said Walker.

And two ambassadors, Burch and Walker, want little munchkins and adults to feel comfortable.

"There are a lot of people that do not know that we are retired police officers, and with that comes a sense of calmness, of trust. I want you to be able to trust me so, and if you can trust me, you can ask me anything," Walker said.

Trust, experience and knowledge these safety team members hope to bring to the community they continue to serve.