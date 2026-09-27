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State Fair of Texas cuts prices on parking, admission and food

By
Briseida Holguin
Briseida Holguin
Briseida Holguin joined CBS News Texas in March 2025. She is an Emmy-nominated journalist with reporting experience across the country, from Central Washington and Seattle to Memphis, and now North Texas.
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Briseida Holguin

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The State Fair of Texas is in full swing! 

This year, fairgoers can expect lower prices in parking, admission, and food. Taylor Pulfer, Director of Communications for the fair, says they "listened to the fairgoers' feedback" and reduced prices.

Parking was reduced by $5, making it $25. Children ages 3 to 12 can get in for just $10, and Monday through Thursday, everyone gets in for $10 after 5 p.m.

When it comes to food, Pulfer says they worked with vendors to bring fairgoers lower prices, and many vendors offered $10 value meals.

"We want families to be able to come out here, bring their kids, feed everyone, leave full, leave happy," said Josey Nevins, co-owner, Nevins Concessions.

You can also check the state fair website to see what other discounts are going on

"If you're a foodie, come out on Thursdays. If you are a ride lover, come out on Tuesdays," said Pulfer.

For 140 years now families have been snapping pictures with Big Tex. Pulfer says they typically see more than 2 million people on average.

Opening weekend brought in people from all over. One family told CBS Texas they drove all the way from San Antonio.

"We try to make the state fair every year, especially opening weekend," said David Jordan.

Saturday's game at the Cotton Bowl also drew football fans for the Grambling State versus Prairie View A&M matchup.

The fair goes on till October 18th, swing by and say Howdy to Big Tex!

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