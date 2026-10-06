Fire destroys gaming stand at State Fair of Texas, officials say

Dallas firefighters are working to put out hotspots after battling a blaze that destroyed a gaming stand at the State Fair of Texas early Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, just before 7:10 a.m., crews were called to the reported fire at a balloon pop stand on The Midway. When they arrived, large plumes of black smoke were visible.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze about 15 minutes after arriving on the scene. But the stand, along with the prizes, including large stuffed animals, was destroyed.

The State Fair of Texas was not open at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, officials said.

Even though the fire is out, crews are working to extinguish hotspots within several of the stuffed animals and other prizes.

Investigators determined the fire was sparked by an electrical short.