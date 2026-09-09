After price complaints, State Fair of Texas rolls out cheaper food options ahead of 2026 opening

The State Fair of Texas is just over two weeks away from opening its doors to the public.

Organizers at Fair Park are preparing to welcome fairgoers back to the grounds. They hosted a preview of some of this year's newest food items, and creativity was on full display.

But after complaints mounted last year over the cost of attending the fair, along with a drop in attendance, we wanted to know whether fair food will be more affordable this year.

The question has never been whether the food is good. A menu featuring fried green tomato lobster bruschetta, matcha parfaits, fried broccoli, and more speaks for itself. But fair organizers hope pricing changes will appeal to families on a budget.

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Whether you can afford the fair in this economy is another question entirely.

"We have made some big changes when it comes to making sure the fair is accessible to more families and more Texans out here at the fair," said Karissa Condoianis, senior vice president of public relations for the State Fair of Texas.

Those changes include reduced admission, $10 admission for children, lower parking prices, and more.

"Have our everyday value items that are $10 dollars and under throughout the fairgrounds," said Condoianis.

That includes the butter-dipped toffee crunch nutty bar for $8 from Nevins Concessions, a longtime State Fair vendor.

"We've been serving fine fair food for 77 years," said Josie Nevins-Mayes, co-owner of Nevins Concessions.

The nutty bar is part of the fair's value menu, which features items priced at $10 or less, and it certainly meets the standard for Texas fair food.

"It is a classic Blue Bell Mooo bar, dipped in Kerrygold butter rolled in a mixture and toffee pieces and peanuts, then top it with caramel and Ritz crackers," said Nevins-Mayes.

But serving food like that for less than $10 hasn't been easy for vendors such as Nevins-Mayes.

"Even the Kerrygold butter, that's the highest quality butter you can get, and it's not cheap, but we want to keep it at a low price for the public, and the state fair has worked with us a little bit. But we're doing our best," said Nevins-Mayes.

The fair says it is working across the board to make sure people aren't priced out of the most Texan place on Earth.

"We have so many opportunities for you to save and come and enjoy the State Fair of Texas as a family," said Condoianis.

The State Fair of Texas opens Friday, Sept. 25.