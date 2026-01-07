Stars snap six-game skid with 4-1 win over Capitals

Radek Faksa scored a shorthanded goal, Casey DeSmith made 23 saves and the Dallas Stars ended their losing streak at six games by defeating the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Wednesday night.

The Stars bounced back from a 6-3 drubbing at Carolina 24 hours earlier that included the Hurricanes chasing U.S. Olympic goaltender Jake Oettinger, winning for the first time since Dec. 21.

Faksa put Dallas up 1-0 just over three minutes in with Ilya Lyubushkin in the penalty box for holding, cashing in on his own rebound off Washington netminder Logan Thompson. Early in the second period, Canadian Olympic defenseman Thomas Harley made the play to set up Sam Steel's net-front tap-in past Thompson

Steel assisted on Wyatt Johnston's goal, his 24th of the season, with 6:29 left in regulation. Roope Hintz sealed it with an empty-netter with 18.6 seconds remaining.

Before that, Alex Ovechkin scored his 915th career goal, adding to his NHL record total, with 2:19 left and Thompson pulled for an extra attacker. It was Ovechkin's 18th goal of the season at age 40.

Thompson, also named to Canada's team for the upcoming Games in Milan, allowed three goals on 36 shots. Washington was playing without injured forwards Tom Wilson and Aliaksei Protas.

Stars' Roope Hintz had 12 shots in skid-ending win

Roope Hintz did all he could to make sure the Dallas Stars' losing streak would not reach seven games.

Hintz put 12 shots on net at Washington on Wednesday night to set a record for the most in a single game since the team moved to Texas from Minnesota in 1993. His 12th and final shot with 18.6 seconds left became the empty-net goal that sealed a 4-1 victory against the Capitals.

"Guys were stepping up because guys wanted this to end," coach Glen Gulutzan said following his team's first victory since Dec. 21.

Hintz is one of seven Dallas players to be picked for the upcoming Olympics in Milan. He is one of four Finns, joined by Miro Heiskanen, Mikko Rantanen and Esa Lindell.

Dino Ciccarelli has the franchise record with 14 on March 28, 1988, when they were still the North Stars. Fellow Hall of Famer Ray Bourque owns the NHL record with 19.

Matt Duchene also recorded his 900th regular-season point in the league with an assist on Sam Steel's goal.

The Capitals, who were coming off beating Anaheim 7-4 on Monday night, have lost three of four and six of their past nine games.

Stars: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Saturday to begin a four-game Western swing that includes three stops in California and the last at Utah.

Capitals: Visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.