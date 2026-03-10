Benn's go-ahead goal, Oettinger's 25 saves lead Stars past Golden Knights 2-1

Jamie Benn scored the go-ahead goal on a power play in the second period and Jake Oettinger stopped 25 of 26 shots as the Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Oskar Back also scored for the Stars, who extended their points streak to 13 games (12-0-1).

Jack Eichel scored for the Golden Knights, who have lost three consecutive games and six of their last seven. Adin Hill made 14 saves.

Benn, the Stars' 36-year-old captain, has goals in three of the last four games and 10 points in the last eight.

Oettinger, whose 26 wins are good for third in the league, is 9-0-1 in his last 10 starts.

Benn batted the puck in from the edge of the crease with 5:44 left in the second period to break a 1-1 tie and give Dallas' second-ranked power play a goal in 10 consecutive games.

Back, a fourth-liner, tied the score midway through the second period, crashing the net to put in a rebound and end a 14-game goal drought.

Eichel beat Oettinger stick side 1:31 into the second period after a Stars turnover at the blue line for the game's opening score.

Eichel has six goals in his last seven games against Dallas and a team-high 72 points this season.

The Stars are 27-0-3 this season when leading after two periods.

Dallas' Matt Duchene assisted on Benn's goal, giving him 19 points in the last 13 games.

Golden Knights: Begin a four-game homestand on Thursday against Pittsburgh.

Stars: Host Edmonton on Thursday in the fourth game of a season-long six-game homestand.