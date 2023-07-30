Stackhouse Burgers temporarily closes after overnight fire
DALLAS, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A popular Dallas burger joint will be closed for a while after a fire Friday night.
According to the Dallas Police Department, around 10:15 p.m., a vehicle crashed into Stackhouse Burgers on Gaston Ave. near Deep Ellum and caught on fire.
Stackhouse Burgers posted this picture on Facebook.
Stackhouse and DPD say no one was hurt, but the fire severely damaged the building.
Stackhouse says it isn't sure when it will reopen.
