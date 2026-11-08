SSG Alex Viola Memorial Car Show benefits military members and their families

The streets of Keller became a car enthusiasts' paradise Sunday for the SSG Alex Viola Memorial Car Show, and it's all for a good cause.

All proceeds benefit the Special Operations Warrior Foundation and the Green Beret Foundation while honoring the memory of a fallen North Texas soldier.

Almost 400 class cars and hot rods, from blue and black to red and white, colored the atmosphere of the car show outside Keller Town Hall.

"Alex was a car guy, and so was I, and so we started doing this car show in 2015," Frank Viola said.

Alex Viola never got to see the car show named in his honor because of what happened in Afghanistan while he served in the U.S. Army during Operation Enduring Freedom.

"We lost Alex on Nov. 17, 2013. Of course, it changed my wife's and my life forever," Frank Viola said.

Frank Viola, Alex's dad, said his son died at just 29 years old due to injuries sustained from an improvised explosive device.

"I feel very proud that people come out to honor our son and to support our goals of raising money to help families of the fallen and warriors," Frank Viola said.

"I was a major, a helicopter pilot, and I served in Vietnam. I come from a military family. Both my parents were in the military," retired U.S. Army Maj. Richard Fisher.

Many veterans like Fisher showed off their classic cars at the show. His pride and joy is a 1932 orange Ford three-window coupe.

"I've lived all over the world. I fought and defended our country. There's a saying that some gave a lot in, some gave all. Those who passed away need to be recognized."

Those with the SSG Alex Viola Foundation spent six-and-a-half years building a dark green 1954 GMC truck. They're going to auction it off for charity to raise even more money to help veterans and military members.

"It's just been a tremendous event. This is our final show," Frank Viola said. "We have raised and donated $825,000 to date, and we hope to make it $1 million this year as our final show."

It's money helping families who know the pain of the Violas while remembering the legacy of a young man who made the ultimate sacrifice.