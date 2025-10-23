Wembanyama scores 40 as Spurs rout Mavericks and spoil Flagg's debut

DALLAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 40 points and 15 rebounds in a highlight-reel return, helping the San Antonio Spurs spoil No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg's debut in a 125-92 rout of the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Flagg, the second-youngest player to start in his NBA debut — two days older than LeBron James was in 2003 — didn't score until the first possession of the second half. The 18-year-old from Duke finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Flagg struggled to find rhythm compared to the second overall pick, Dylan Harper, who came off the Spurs' bench midway through the first quarter and sparked the run that put San Antonio in control. Harper scored 15 points. Reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle added 22 points for the Spurs.

Anthony Davis had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Dallas, which is awaiting the return of star guard Kyrie Irving. Irving is likely months away from his season debut while recovering from ACL surgery.

Wembanyama, the 2023 No. 1 pick, set a Spurs record for most points in a season opener. He added three blocks, several highlight dunks, and drew fouls that sent Davis and Dereck Lively II to the bench.

The 7-foot-4 forward was playing in the regular season for the first time since surgery for deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder ended his second season in February.

Wembanyama keyed a 13-0 run late in the first half. After Harper scored, the 2024 Rookie of the Year pump-faked out of a double team and was fouled by Davis on a reverse dunk. On the next possession, he hit a jumper as Davis picked up his fourth foul.

