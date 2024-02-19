Spring-like weather returns to North Texas this week

NORTH TEXAS – We're tracking spring-like weather this week.

CBS News Texas

As we move through this Monday, high temperatures will be in the mid 60s under sunny skies. Winds will be breezy at times, gusting to 25 mph.

CBS News Texas

Tonight, low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly clear skies.

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather from our east, giving way to much warmer temperatures.

High temps on Tuesday will climb into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

CBS News Texas

By Wednesday, breezy south winds will push our high temperatures to near 80 degrees by afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

CBS News Texas

A weak cold front will swing through the area Thursday, giving way to highs in the mid 70s.

By Friday, highs will be in the upper 60s. We'll see mostly sunny skies.

We're expecting dry weather for your weekend with highs in the 70s.