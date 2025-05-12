Spring heat brings North Texas snakes out of hibernation; wildlife experts warn of increased encounters

Warmer weather in North Texas means more encounters with snakes, which means companies like Dallas Fort Worth Wildlife Control are busy.

"Definitely this time of year, you got to really keep your eye out, they're coming out of hibernation, therefore they're extremely hungry and they're on the move," said Randall Kennedy, the owner of Dallas Fort Worth Wildlife Control. "Anywhere you're storing brush, having brush piles, you don't want to let it sit too long, because the snakes, they can get under here."

Kennedy said during the spring and summer, they receive about 3-4 snake calls per day. Although not all snakes they encounter are venomous, some can be. Last week, he was called out to a home in Colleyville.

"He went into the landscape area after a football and he either stepped or way got too close to the little copperhead and it got him on the foot," Kennedy said.

North Texas is home to three species of pit vipers, including copperheads, cottonmouths, and rattlesnakes. Last year, Cook Children's Medical Center saw 30 snake bite incidents. This year so far, the hospital has already responded to two incidents, and the number is likely to go up.

"So, we typically see at least a few a month throughout the spring and throughout the summer, most of these are pretty mild bites. Some of them are obviously more severe, requiring antivenom," said Dr. Taylor Louden, with Cook Children's Emergency Department.

Louden said, if bitten by a snake, you should not touch the snake, do not apply ice, do not attempt to drain the wound or suck out the venom, but you should try to immobilize the affected area and keep it below your heart.

"Unfortunately, we have had a few deaths from snake bites, especially if the venom enters a large artery or blood vessel and can spread systemically and cause respiratory issues," Louden said. "It can cause neurologic issues, and so we worry that if you delay care that it could progress."

As temperatures rise, Kennedy said it's important to be mindful of your landscape and avoid high grassy and rocky areas.

"Definitely going into areas like this, try not to, try to wear some really thick boots, thick socks, if you got to clean areas like this up," he said. "Just be mindful. Think if you were a snake, where would you like to hide, where would you like to hang out, and then try to eliminate those areas in the yard."