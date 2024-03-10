Spring Break weather brings sunshine and showers this week

We have some great weather to start off Spring Break!

Temperatures will gradually warm back into the 80s by Wednesday with partly cloudy skies each day.

Southerly winds will pick up Tuesday into Wednesday helping to boost temperatures and return moisture to the area.

A few evening showers or storms may develop along a dryline, Tuesday and Wednesday, but most areas will remain dry.

Spring Showers on the way.

Make those indoor plans for Thursday as rain chances really ramp up with our next system moving into the area.

We are alerting you to the potential of some strong to severe storms Thursday. The details on timing and threats will become clearer over the next couple of days.

Rain chances will continue into Friday and possibly into the weekend with the highest accumulations east of I-35, where a couple of inches are possible over the next 7 days.

The rain will at least help with the Pollen count which remains high for the next 3 days.

Your First Alert 7 forecast looks like Spring! Temperatures warming up, then cooling down and a mix of dry days and some stormy days.

Please be weather aware as we near the end of the week.

