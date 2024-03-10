Watch CBS News
Spring Break weather brings sunshine and showers this week

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

We have some great weather to start off Spring Break!

Temperatures will gradually warm back into the 80s by Wednesday with partly cloudy skies each day.
Southerly winds will pick up Tuesday into Wednesday helping to boost temperatures and return moisture to the area.
A few evening showers or storms may develop along a dryline, Tuesday and Wednesday, but most areas will remain dry.

wx1.png
a cold start warming to the 60s by this afternoon
wx2.png
Sunday's highs in the 60s

Spring Showers on the way.

Make those indoor plans for Thursday as rain chances really ramp up with our next system moving into the area.
We are alerting you to the potential of some strong to severe storms Thursday. The details on timing and threats will become clearer over the next couple of days.

wx4.png
Rain possible Thursday

Rain chances will continue into Friday and possibly into the weekend with the highest accumulations east of I-35, where a couple of inches are possible over the next 7 days.

wx5.png
more rain expected east of I-35 this week

The rain will at least help with the Pollen count which remains high for the next 3 days.

wx6.png
high pollen counts through the early week

Your First Alert 7 forecast looks like Spring! Temperatures warming up, then cooling down and a mix of dry days and some stormy days.

Please be weather aware as we near the end of the week.

wx7.png
sunshine and showers signal spring time
Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on March 10, 2024 / 9:23 AM CDT

