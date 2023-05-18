'Sparks fly' as DISD program delivers on career ready pathway

SEAGOVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – 'Sparks' are expected in Chris Chevez' Seagoville high classroom.

He's the agricultural mechanics and welding teacher. And during a season that typically celebrates the academics, he couldn't be prouder of the students he's preparing for careers in skilled trades.

"It's hard to believe four years ago these kids came in here and didn't know what they were getting themselves into," shares Chevez, "And now they're ready to go into the workforce."

Elia Perez, 18, is the first female to complete the full four-year welding program – but don't dare put her in a box – unless of course you're asking her to help you build it!

"I'm like amazed," shares Perez when talking about why she was drawn to welding. "It's a beautiful creation that a person can make with just your hands and tools."

Right now, Perez's hands are glammed and full of bling in preparation for Sunday's graduation. But she says initially friends were shocked when she wanted to join the program.

"They were like, 'What?' They were confused because it's somewhat like a man's job," says Perez. But she says her male classmates have always been kind and "treated me like everyone else."

Perez may have been the first female welding student to complete the certification program – but she won't be the last. She's already become an ambassador for others looking for well-paying, outsource proof careers that don't require college degrees.

"When I show them some of the projects that I've done, that makes them want to be in the program," explains Perez. "They think it's cool."

As for Perez, "She had that spark and 'get it done' personality from the moment I met her," says Chevez. "So, I knew she was going to do good."

Making sure graduating students are 'college or career' ready, with both options and opportunities, is a promise that Dallas ISD has been working to keep.

At campuses throughout the district, students can pursue training and certifications in fields ranging from plumbing, aviation, and HVAC or even dental hygiene. And when Chevez says they deliver students ready for the workforce, they mean ready.

"I've got one of my kids, a student telling me he's earning $21 dollars an hour starting Monday at 7 in the morning," Chevez said. "Not even 12 hours after he graduated."

Chevez says he sees no slowing in the demand for skilled workers.

"You can't walk 10 feet in any direction without seeing a thing that didn't require a welder or tradesman to do," he said. "The possibilities are endless. I have students that are in the six-figure mark after five years."

Right now, Perez says her four years in the program have changed the trajectory of her life.

"If I didn't get into this program, I wouldn't have been coming to school at all...or even wanting to come to school," she said. "This program is what made me want to come to school and just be here more."

Now, the student who says the program was her motivation for completing high school plans to go to college to learn more about the science of welding and then eventually go into business with her Dad.

"I'm so happy I did this."