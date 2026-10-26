Southlake teens describe confrontation with former Cowboys Dez Bryant after traffic altercation

Teens say a traffic altercation with former Dallas Cowboy Dez Bryant escalated in Southlake, where video shows Bryant slapping a phone out of a teen's hand. Bryant was cited for misdemeanor assault, but claimed on social media that one of the teens threatened to shoot him.

Police cited Bryant for misdemeanor assault following the incident on Sunday. Nineteen-year-old Terrance Avery says he's still trying to make sense of it.

Avery says he and a friend were driving through Southlake Sunday afternoon, at one point honking at each other while headed to get lunch, when they crossed paths with an Escalade.

Avery says that at the time, he did not know Bryant was behind the wheel.

"We had to get into the right lane, which Dez was in, but keep in mind if we're gassing at the light, we had plenty of space to get in front of him to get over," he said. "He then proceeds to follow us all the way in here, down the hill to Chiloso."

Avery's friend, Noah Reyes, says he pulled over by the restaurant off East Southlake Boulevard, while Bryant continued to follow Avery.

"Dez parked up on the curb," Avery said. "He's talking mess to me before I can even park my car. I got out the car, telling my girlfriend. I opened her door, and that's when Noah starts to drive by."

"When I pulled down and saw him get out of his car, I was thinking he's mad because he thought that he was honking at him and what not," Reyes said.

Reyes says Bryant then proceeded to threaten him.

Avery's girlfriend says she called 911 and multiple witnesses at the scene started recording on their phones.

"I was extremely anxious during the time, and I could definitely say that I had a panic attack," Deijah Kelley said.

At one point, video shows Bryant slapping a phone out of Reyes' hand.

Southlake police say there were reports of a possible weapon and when they responded, they drew their guns as a precaution. No firearms were found.

Police say an argument and reported assault followed the traffic incident. Bryant was issued a citation for assault by contact, a Class C misdemeanor, and released at the scene.

"I can just see how everybody is siding with this dude and it does not sit right with me," Avery said. "None of us are over the age of 19 and he is acting this way towards us, you know."

On X, Bryant claims one of the teens threatened to shoot him. He admits to slapping the phone, but questions why an officer pointed a rifle at him when police arrived.

He writes, "There's only one real victim here.. and that's me."

CBS News Texas reached out to him directly for comment.