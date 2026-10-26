Ex-Cowboy Dez Bryant cited after altercation with another driver in Southlake, police say

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was handed a misdemeanor citation over the weekend after Southlake Police said he got into an altercation with another driver.

Police said they responded to a parking lot along the 2200 block of FM 1709 just before 1 p.m. on Sunday. The department said callers told them about the confrontation involving several people, along with a possible weapon. Officers said they drew their firearms upon arrival as a precaution.

Southlake Police said several people, including Bryant, were detained temporarily as part of the investigation. No firearms were recovered at the scene.

The department said the altercation reportedly began as a traffic incident near Kimball Avenue, and that Bryant told them he had been cut off by another driver. Police said Bryant and the other driver entered the parking lot, where an argument and reported assault followed.

Police said Bryant was issued a citation for assault by contact, a Class C misdemeanor. He was released at the scene.

Bryant last played for the Cowboys in 2017.