Southlake officer arrested, charged with family violence, authorities say

A Southlake police officer is on administrative leave and facing family violence charges after being arrested earlier this week, authorities said.

The Kennedale Police Department arrested Garrett Lisle while he was off duty on Monday. He is charged with continuous violence against the family.

Internal investigation underway

According to a news release, the Southlake Police Department has launched an internal investigation and placed Lisle on leave during the duration of the probe.

The department also directed any questions regarding the criminal investigation to Kennedale police.

Department emphasizes high standards

Southlake police "maintains high standards and expectations for all who serve within it, and we will conduct a comprehensive review of the facts and circumstances surrounding these allegations," a news release said.

