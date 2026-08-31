Fire tears through North Texas home, officials say

A family escaped a large fire that tore through a home in Southlake on Monday afternoon, officials have shared.

A spokesperson from Southlake Police shared details with CBS News Texas shortly before 2 p.m., saying the fire broke out at a home along the 2800 block of Yorktown. The spokesperson said nobody was hurt and that the family was able to get out before the blaze worsened.

The CBS Texas Chopper captured aerial footage, showing that the roof had collapsed into the three-story home.

Further details have been promised.