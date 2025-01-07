Southern Methodist University names Jay Hartzell next president, effective in June

DALLAS – Southern Methodist University has named a new president.

Jay Hartzell, currently president of the University of Texas at Austin, will assume the title effective June 1 after a unanimous decision by the university's board of trustees.

Prior to becoming president at UT, Hartzell served as the dean of the university's McCombs School of Business.

"I am honored to serve as the next president of an exceptional institution like SMU in one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing cities in the nation, and excited to see how I can make the greatest impact as a leader," Hartzell said.

Hartzell became president at UT-Austin in 2020. In 2022, he launched a 10-year strategic plan to make it the world's highest-impact public research university.

Starting this summer, SMU's outgoing President R. Gerald Turner will transition to the full-time role of president emeritus after leading the university for three decades, supporting the new president and the university's development and external affairs.

Turner announced his resignation in September 2024.

"With Dr. Hartzell taking the reins, I am confident that SMU will continue building on a generation of remarkable success," Turner said. "Gail and I are excited to support Jay and Kara to continue SMU's prominence and impact at the national level."

After SMU made its announcement, UT System Chairman of the Board of Regents Kevin P. Eltife and Chancellor J.B. Milliken released a statement:

We congratulate UT Austin President Jay Hartzell on being named the new president of Southern Methodist University. We greatly appreciate his service as UT Austin's president since 2020 and on its faculty since 2001. His last day on the Forty Acres will be May 31. UT Austin is one of the world's outstanding universities, with an exceptional faculty, staff, and leadership team in place to position it for even greater influence in the years ahead. We have worked closely with UT Austin during Jay Hartzell's five years as president, and we will continue to do so in the months ahead to ensure a smooth transition. We wish President Hartzell our very best on his new leadership role in Dallas, and we thank him for his many contributions to UT over the past 24 years.