SMU president R. Gerald Turner to resign after 30 years of leadership

DALLAS – Southern Methodist University President R. Gerald Turner has announced his resignation, effective at the end of the 2024-2025 academic year.

In a letter to the SMU community Wednesday, Turner expressed his gratitude and emphasized that the transition comes at a time of "continued positive momentum" for both himself and the university. The Board of Trustees has launched a national search for his replacement, with executive search firm Isaacson, Miller assisting in the process.

"The Board and I are extremely grateful and proud of our shared success during the past 30 years brought about by the generosity of our supporters and the remarkably creative executive administrators, staff and faculty at SMU," wrote Turner. "Also, there are no words to express the depth of my gratitude and affection for the students attending SMU over the past 30 years."

Turner, who became SMU's 10th president in June 1995, has overseen significant growth and elevated the university's national reputation. Under his leadership, SMU's student enrollment has increased from 9,100 to over 12,000, and the endowment has quadrupled to $2.03 billion. U.S. News & World Report also ranks the Dallas-based private institution in the top 20% of national universities.

During Turner's tenure, SMU constructed nearly 50 new buildings, including the Dedman Life Science Building and the new Cox School of Business facilities. His efforts also secured the George W. Bush Presidential Center, which has attracted nearly 2 million visitors since its 2013 opening.

At the board's request, Turner will transition to president emeritus after his successor takes office, expected around June 1, 2025. In his new role, Turner will continue full-time to support the university's development and external affairs, including the SMU Ignited fundraising campaign.

"We have been fortunate over the past three decades to have the very finest university president in the United States," said Board of Trustees Chair David B. Miller. "All of those who support SMU and its mission owe a profound debt of gratitude to Dr. Turner, ably aided by Gail Oliver Turner."