DPS seizes nearly 2,000 pounds of Dallas-bound meth during South Texas traffic stop

Nearly 2,000 pounds of Dallas‑bound methamphetamine were seized during a South Texas traffic stop, where Department of Public Safety troopers found the drugs hidden in a semi‑trailer's false floor, authorities said.

The driver, Diego Mendez, 32, of Alton, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance over 400 grams, a first‑degree felony. He was booked into the Live Oak County Jail, according to DPS.

The stop, part of Operation Lone Star, happened at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on US 281 near George West.

A Live Oak County Sheriff's Office K‑9 alerted to the trailer of the blue 2020 Kenworth truck tractor semi‑trailer, prompting a deeper search.

Troopers and DPS Criminal Investigations Division agents found 479 black tape‑wrapped bundles weighing 1,980 pounds, with an estimated street value of $3.4 million.

The drugs were hidden in a false floor compartment of the commercial semi‑trailer, the agency said.

The investigation is ongoing, DPS said.