Sophie Cunningham's transgender stance brings rally, news conference ahead of Fever-Wings game Thursday

At least one rally is planned for Thursday when the Dallas Wings host the Indiana Fever, amid backlash over Fever guard Sophie Cunningham's opposition to transgender athletes competing in women's sports.

Cunningham has been outspoken about transgender women in women's sports, a position that has spurred rallies in support of and opposed to her stance.

Texas Values and several organizations, including Moms for Liberty, Moms for America and Independent Council on Women's Sports (ICON), said they will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. on Thursday outside the American Airlines Center ahead of the Wings' 7 p.m. game.

Cunningham's controversial remarks came in an ESPN interview last month, saying her position is a matter of common sense.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham stands on the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Abbie Parr

Cunningham told ESPN, "...I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn't have to go against biological men."

"I was asked a question and that's simply what it was. I wasn't trying to make a statement," she said.

During Sunday's game in Atlanta between the Dream and the Fever, at least three fans were asked by WNBA security personnel to cover shirts bearing messages about transgender women participating in women's sports.

Two people wore shirts with a message that women's and girls' sports should be restricted to those assigned female at birth, while one person was wearing a shirt in support of transgender people.

The league said Monday that the fans should have been free to wear the shirts.

"The WNBA is aware of interactions at (Sunday) night's game in Atlanta in which fans were asked by league security to cover their shirts," the statement said. "This should not have happened."

Coaches, players emphasize diversity, inclusion

The Fever has been greeted by rallies both for and against Cunngham's statement at stadiums in Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Las Vegas and Minnesota, according to The Associated Press. Cunningham has not backed off her stance despite the criticism.

Earlier this month, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve wore a light blue shirt under her jacket that said, "Trans kids belong" as she directed the top team in the WNBA to a 108-100 win over the Fever. Fans in the stands wore T-shirts that read, "Trans kids belong in sports."

Cunningham was booed by the crowd on her first touch of that game and throughout.

The WNBA players' association released a statement emphasizing diversity and inclusion, saying the group "will not be used as political pawns."

"We embrace justice equity, diversity, and inclusion," the statement reads. "Those are the values that unite this Union and allow it to protect women's sports while creating transformational change. Hate, abuse, and demonization of any person or group of people, including transgender people, only fuel fear, division, and harm. We will continue to have hard conversations. But we will not be used as political pawns."

Some WNBA players and coaches have come out in support of transgender athletes, including Reeve and Seattle Storm center Stefanie Dolson.

"We need to protect trans kids," Reeve said on Aug. 1. "To me, it's a human rights issue. Every kid has a right to sports."

Two former NBA players declare for WNBA draft, saying they identify as women

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In early August, two former NBA players, Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White, declared themselves eligible for the WNBA draft, saying they identify as women.

The draft isn't until next April.

There has never been a transgender woman — a person assigned male at birth who transitions to align with their gender identity — on a WNBA roster. The league has had players who were assigned female at birth and later came out as transgender or nonbinary.

The league's anti-hate committee was formed last year to deal with hateful and abusive online comments directed at players and the league.

WNBA on transgender athletes in women's basketball

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert sent a memo to teams in early August addressing ongoing discussions about transgender athletes in women's basketball.

"I know many of you have received questions in recent weeks regarding transgender athlete participation in women's basketball, and I expect this topic will continue to receive significant attention," Engelbert wrote in the memo, which was obtained by The Associated Press. "I wanted to reach out to share how we are approaching these conversations at the league office and to thank those of you who have responded to questions from the media with thoughtfulness and professionalism."

The topic was discussed the following week at a previously scheduled meeting, in which the WNBA criticized those trying to create a narrative about transgender women playing in the league.

"There are no immediate eligibility matters affecting the WNBA, and we strongly denounce the bad-faith efforts to use these topics to demean or marginalize others," a league spokesperson said in a statement, hours after an anti-hate task force met virtually and discussed a variety of topics, including social media vitriol and transgender athletes.

The league's collective bargaining agreement states that "only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA," but it does not include any more specific language about gender identity or sex assigned at birth.

In June, the Supreme Court paved the way for individual states to ban transgender athletes from competing.