Small reprieve from the heat in North Texas Sunday before triple digit temperatures hit

Sunday stays in the 90's before several 100 degree days in North Texas

Sunday stays in the 90's before several 100 degree days in North Texas

Sunday stays in the 90's before several 100 degree days in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Storms moved over the heart of the Metroplex this early morning. No, they were not predicted. A weak frontal boundary stayed to the north heading into the overnight, unleashing a small cluster of storms that were gone by mid-morning.

CBS News Texas

The DFW airport recorded .31" of rainfall. Much heavier amounts fell across Keller, North Richland Hills and the Hurst area as well as western Parker County. Thunderstorm Warnings and Flood Advisory alerts were waking the area up to an early start to the weekend.

CBS News Texas

Skies cleared and dry air moved in. This helped North Texas warm up quickly from the low 70s to almost 100 degrees.

CBS News Texas

Expect another day like this one tomorrow. Highs should stay just under 100°. Higher humidity tomorrow, but there will be modest east winds to hold temperatures in check. Hotter days start the work week.

CBS News Texas

And it is forecasted to get even hotter. High pressure will sit almost right overhead of the area by mid-week.

CBS News Texas

Highs should reach around 104 degrees by Wednesday, the hottest day so far this summer. The CBS News Texas Weather Team is expecting a heat advisory for Wednesday/Thursday.

CBS News Texas

This afternoon Tropical Storm Debby formed just off the northern coast of Cuba, heading toward the west coast of Florida. The entire west coast of Florida is under either a Tropical Storm or Hurricane warning.

CBS News Texas

The latest forecast is for Debby to become a category one hurricane just before making landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida Monday afternoon.

CBS News Texas

Storm surge could reach nearly 7ft on the east side of the eyewall. Tremendous rains are expected over Florida. The current forecast is for Debby to slowly crawl over southern Georgia and South Carolina next week, taking several days to move north. Rainfall amounts could get over 20" along the coastline of both states. The bright yellow color is everything over 7".

CBS News Texas

The First Alert Weather team will continue to provide updates on this developing story. Debbie will cross over extremely warm waters as it moves parallel to the Florida coast tomorrow. It could intensify rapidly.