Six Flags corporate headquarters to return to Arlington, Texas

Six Flags corporate headquarters is returning to Arlington, Texas next year, the company announced Tuesday morning.

After a 2024 merger with Cedar Fair, an Ohio-based competitor, the combined company moved its headquarters to Charlotte, North Carolina, but maintained a presence at its office in Arlington. The new headquarters will be located in the same office space in Choctaw Stadium, formerly Globe Life Park, where the company moved in 2020.

"Arlington is an outstanding location for our headquarters and supports our long-term vision for growth," Six Flags Entertainment Corporation CEO and president John Reilly said in a statement. "Its central location and business-friendly environment make it a strong base for our company."

The Arlington office is also minutes away from Six Flags Over Texas, the first amusement park in the company's history that opened in 1961.

"With our office just next door to Six Flags Over Texas, one of our premier parks, we enable our leadership to have a meaningful on-the-ground presence at the park and greater connectivity to all five of our Texas properties," Reilly said.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross celebrated the news in a social media post: " This relocation not only strengthens Arlington's position as a premier entertainment destination but also underscores the city's enduring legacy in the amusement industry," he said.

The company said it expects the relocation to be complete by March of 2027.