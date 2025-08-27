Texas man sentenced to over 6 years for supplying belt-fed rifles, other weapons to Sinaloa Cartel

A Texas man has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for his role in a scheme to supply military-grade weapons to Mexican drug trafficking organization the Sinaloa Cartel, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

According to court documents, Edgar Raul Moreno, 50, purchased approximately 10 firearms in 2020 and 2021 that were "known to be highly desirable to Mexican drug trafficking organizations." Mexican law enforcement in Sinaloa, Mexico, later recovered a belt-fed rifle that had been purchased by Moreno, the DOJ said.

Moreno bought belt-fed rifles, handguns, shotguns and other firearms

In August 2021, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents observed Moreno arriving at a Federal Firearms Licensed dealer in San Antonio, where he completed the transfer and took custody of an M249S belt-fed rifle, the DOJ said in a press release. He was pulled over by the San Antonio Police Department shortly afterward.

During the investigation, Moreno stated that he had purchased around 20 firearms for the Sinaloa Cartel within a year in exchange for $1,000-$1,400 per firearm.

The ATF determined that Moreno bought approximately 20 belt-fed rifles, six other rifles, five handguns, and two shotguns. Three rifles purchased by Moreno have been recovered in Mexico, and one pistol was recovered in California, authorities said.

Prosecutors call firearms trafficking a national security threat

Moreno was arrested Aug. 23, 2021, and charged in a nine-count indictment on Sept. 15 of that year. He pleaded guilty on March 28, 2025, to one count of making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

"Funneling high-powered weapons to Mexican drug cartels threatens our national security and is inexcusable," said U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas. "Firearms trafficking fuels violence on both sides of the border and empowers the cartels that poison our communities. Our office will continue to vigorously prosecute people who 'lie and buy' on behalf of cartels or anyone else."

"This sentence underscores the serious consequences that come with illegally trafficking firearms, especially when those weapons are destined for violent criminal organizations like the Sinaloa Cartel," said Special Agent in Charge Michael Weddel for the ATF Houston Field Division.

"Straw purchasing is not a victimless crime—it fuels cartel violence, endangers communities on both sides of the border, and threatens national security. This case is a testament to the relentless efforts of our law enforcement partners at the federal, state, and local levels, who worked together to dismantle this dangerous pipeline and bring those responsible to justice," he added.

The ATF investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Yuen prosecuted.