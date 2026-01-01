Argument at Fort Worth business ends with security guard fatally shooting woman, police say

What began as an argument at a business in east Fort Worth escalated into a deadly confrontation Thursday afternoon, when a security guard shot and killed a woman, police said.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive south of I-30 around 5:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a female victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. A Fort Worth Fire medical team worked on the woman, but she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police detail events leading up to east Fort Worth shooting

According to police, the suspect, who works as a security guard at the business, was arguing with the victim, who was trying to leave.

"The victim advanced towards the suspect, who then pepper-sprayed the victim," police said in a news release. "The victim retrieved a stabbing weapon from nearby and advanced towards the suspect, who then fired his sidearm striking the victim."

The security guard was detained, but has not been arrested at this point, according to police. He is cooperating with homicide detectives, who are continuing their investigation, police said.

The name of the victim will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.