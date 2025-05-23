Watch CBS News
Shooter sentenced to 40 years for killing teen in 2021 Hurricane Harbor melee

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
A man who opened fire as Hurricane Harbor was closing four years ago has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for fatally shooting a teenager, prosecutors said Friday.

Cameron Stephens, now 22, was found guilty of the June 23, 2021, murder of 16-year-old Dai'Trell Teal before receiving his sentence.

Cameron Stephens Tarrant County Jail

Authorities say Stephens approached a group leaving Hurricane Harbor and asked about a gang member. When they said they didn't know him, a fight broke out. Stephens retrieved his gun and opened fire.

As people fled, Teal, a student at Arlington Martin High School, was struck in the back and collapsed in the waterpark's parking lot.

At the time, then-Deputy Chief Chris Cook – now chief of the White Settlement Police Department – said an off-duty officer near the park's exit heard honking from the parking lot and saw six to eight people engaged in a fistfight. As the officer approached to break it up, Cook said he heard what sounded like a gunshot before realizing Teal had been hit near the entrance.

Teal was rushed to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

Members of the Fugitive Unit found Stephens at a convenience store in North Dallas near the Dallas North Tollway. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Arlington Jail.

