Shiner introduces non-alcoholic beer

SHINER (CBS News Texas) – There's Sea Salt and Lime, Holiday Cheer, and now, Shiner Bock has introduces its first-ever non-alcoholic series of beer.

Rode0 Golden Brew is the first of the Shiner Rode0 brand, with an ABV of less than 0.5%.

The beer is styled after a classic American lager and despite the lack of alcohol, still tastes and smells like a Shiner beer.

"Fans of Shiner have consistently requested non-alcoholic options to complement our more traditional beers," said Tom Fiorenzi, director of brewery & distillery operations. "We're proud to introduce the first of three non-alcoholic brews to our fans. Brewed using the same method as our iconic Shiner beers, the Shiner Rode0 line is authentically Shiner, just without the alcohol."

The non-alcoholic line is following the launch of Shiner's TexHex IPA line.

First published on November 28, 2023 / 11:54 AM CST

