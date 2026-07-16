Shelter in place warning in Kerrville Thursday morning as floodwaters continue to rise

A shelter-in-place warning is in effect in Kerrville due to floodwaters that have taken over area roads. Crews in the area have seen floodwaters taking over homes and businesses. City and state officials do not want people moving around while additional rescue resources move into the area.

River gauges south of Kerrville, near the comfort area is where the National Weather Service said that they noticed a 16 ft rise in the water level in just 30 minutes. That only gives you a few minutes once you realize that it's flooding.

To get out of the way, the National Weather Service is using very strong language to describe what's happening, saying there's likely catastrophic flooding, and CBS News crews in the area have seen debris floating down the Guadalupe River.

Helicopters have also been seen flying up and down the length of the river, much like we saw a year ago when those floods happened, the deadly floods on the 4th of July. They're looking in the treetops. They're looking on the riverbanks for anybody who may have been caught in the flood, couldn't get out, and is still looking for help.

The rain continues to come down as of 11 a.m. Thursday, and all of that rain and that runoff moves into the creeks and rivers. That means the situation is continuing to change and develop in the Texas Hill Country.