Sevy's Grill to close after nearly 30 years in Dallas' Park Cities

Saturday will mark the end of an era in Dallas' Park Cities.

After nearly 30 years, Sevy's Grill will close its doors, leaving behind far more than a neighborhood restaurant. It's the latest example of the challenges many longtime restaurants are facing.

"When we first opened, my wife and I thought God, I hope we're like a Cheers place where everybody comes, and they know each other," owner Jim "Sevy" Severson said.

It turns out they became exactly that – not just for customers, but for employees too.

"I realized I love making people feel good," Sevy said. "It's a great job to have, and I'm pretty good at it."

Employees who stayed for decades

In an industry known for constant turnover, Sevy built something rare. Some employees have spent decades here. Santiago De la Cruz is one of them.

"It's just been wonderful since I started working here," he said.

"It's hard to put this environment together, and they did it," employee Candy Romo said. "That's why people never leave."

A rent increase the restaurant couldn't absorb

After the building changed ownership, Sevy said a roughly 130% rent increase became more than the business could absorb without dramatically raising menu prices – something he doesn't want to do.

"We're going to run through the finish line… not just come to the finish line, and I will be an emotional wreck when that comes for sure," Sevy said.

A fundraising effort for longtime staff

He wants to make sure his employees are taken care of.

"Five weeks ago, I put together this idea that I was going to raise $100,000 to get to our team because they mean so much to me," he said.

Thanks to his loyal customers, he's just $10,000 shy of that goal.

"It is a great idea because that's going to help everyone out," De la Cruz said.

Closing a chapter, not the relationships

For Sevy, the hardest part is closing this chapter with the people who made the place feel like home.

"I have all of their numbers, and I think we'll be working together again soon," he said.

He doesn't know what's next, but is confident the relationships built here won't end with the restaurant.