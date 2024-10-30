Severe weather possible overnight in North Texas

The clouds were in place across North Texas Wednesday morning as the Gulf moisture continued streaming north.

Expect a warm and windy day ahead with temperatures warming into the mid-80s for most of North Texas. Some spotty showers can't be ruled out. Later Wednesday night, a cold front moves into North Texas and storm chances increase.

CBS News Texas

A weather alert is in place for the strong to severe storm potential late tonight and overnight. Some of the storms could reach severe limits and there is a slight risk of severe storms north of I-20.

CBS News Texas

There is a chance of scattered showers off and on through the day and a few isolated storms developing late afternoon into the evening.

The higher coverage for storms comes late Wednesday night as the surface cold front moves into North Texas. The storm move through the metroplex between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.

CBS News Texas

By sunrise, most of the rain and storms should move into East Texas and by midday the clouds should clear up, leaving North Texas with lots of sunshine and a nice Fall day.

CBS News Texas

Halloween night looks "eerily pleasant" for any festivities with clear skies and cool temperatures.

CBS News Texas

Weather alerts are in effect for Saturday, Sunday and Monday for rounds of rain and storms in the forecast.

Another cold front is on the way Monday into Monday night, bringing yet more rain into the forecast but the activity should taper off for Election Day. It won't be a completely dry Election Day, so keep the umbrella close by as you cast your vote.

CBS News Texas