Severe weather on the way to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – As we move through your Wednesday, expect clouds and sunshine here in North Texas. A stray shower is possible today, especially east of I-35. Most areas will be dry with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight, we'll see increasing clouds. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Heads up! First Alert Meteorologists have issued weather alerts for Thursday and Friday.

We're keeping an eye on a cold front to our north and a dry line to our west.

A few showers will likely develop Thursday morning into the afternoon east of the dry line.

A cap will be in place for part of the day, which will likely inhibit thunderstorms developing earlier in the day, but our forecast models suggest that the cap will break later in the day in advance of the cold front. That will allow scattered storms to develop and potentially become strong to severe by Thursday evening and night.

The main weather threats are hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat is low for now. Periods of heavy rain are also possible.

Showers and storms will continue overnight into early Friday morning. Some storms could still be strong as the cold front slowly pushes south. But by afternoon, the threat for severe weather will diminish. Still, prepare for wet weather for much of the day Friday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Thursday, then fall into the 60s on Friday.

If you're heading to the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dallas Saturday, pack your rain gear! We're tracking scattered showers. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Slow clearing is expected Sunday (St. Patrick's Day) with highs in the upper 60s.